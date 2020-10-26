Knox Co. Commission to discuss forming public health committee separate from Board of Health

Commissioners said if the state limited the Board of Health's power, public health decisions would then fall on the mayor. This committee would help advise him.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Commission on Monday is set to discuss a resolution that could create a new public health advisory committee that operates separate from the Knox County Board of Health.

The goal of the committee is to serve as an advisory group to Mayor Glenn Jacobs and commissioners, focusing on any topic regarding the physical, mental, or economic health of Knox County citizens.

It would be comprised of multiple experts, not just in the medical field, such as an economist, epidemiologist, business leaders and psychologists.

Commissioner Kyle Ward said if the state limited the Board of Health's power, public health decisions would then fall on the mayor. This committee would be there help him make decisions.

The move comes after commissioners last month passed a resolution recommending limiting the power of the Board of Health.

Knox County Health Department director Martha Buchanan said that board already serves as a team of experts for the county, as it's comprised of medical experts and a recently voted in citizen representative.