Knox County commissioners voted Thursday night to tell the law director to drop a lawsuit by Knox County against several former sheriff's deputies over pension compensation.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs called a special meeting for the vote. Earlier this year, Knox County Law Director Bud Armstrong filed suit against seven active or retired Knox County deputies and the pension board.

Jacobs wants to settle the lawsuit.

He has said he thinks the proposed settlement is 'fair to everyone'. Jacobs said it would provide retirees the benefits they earned and would be budgeted to ensure it isn't footed by taxpayers. The mayor said the 'whole mess' started after the County Law Director, Bud Armstrong, sued the County Retirement and Pension Board.

The commission voted 7 to 1 in favor of settling the suit.

The lawsuit is still being considered by a Knox County chancellor.

A hearing is set for Monday to discuss the merits of the lawsuit - which has already cost taxpayers more than $600,000.

