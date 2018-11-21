Knoxville — The Knox County Board of Commissioners is now accepting resumes for a new Knox County Commissioner for District 8, a news release said.

Dave Wright previously represented District 8, but he won his race for the State House earlier this month, freeing up the seat.

The release explained the process of selection for the role, which will start with the board reviewing applications and resumes. It will then hold a public hearing on December 5 at 2 p.m. in the Main Assembly Room of the City County Building to interview candidates before choosing a replacement.

The appointment will then be considered shortly thereafter during a Special Counsel meeting of the board.

People who want to apply must do submit resumes and applications by noon on December 3 to the office of the Knox County Commission in the City County Building.

© 2018 WBIR