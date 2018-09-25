Knox County — It took a while, but a bull calf that was hit by a car early this morning in North Knox County has been caught and will hopefully be returned to its owner.

According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, a car hit the calf on Ridgeview Road around 1:30 a.m. and called authorities.

Calf that was hit by a car. Courtesy Knox Co. Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office, along with workers from the U.T. College of Veterinary Medicine tried to catch the calf. It didn't appear to be badly hurt, but appeared to be stressed. Once they got the animal confined to a field with the owner's permission, they decided to leave it alone for the night to let it calm down.

On Tuesday, deputies went back out to try to catch the calf, with help from a rescue group called Hooves and Feathers. They finally captured him and he was taken to UT for treatment.

A calf that was hit by a car was finally caught and loaded on to a trailer for transport to UT's vet school for treatment.

If anyone is missing a calf in the area, they are asked to call Animal Control at 865-215-2444 or Hooves & Feathers at 865-742-2047.

