Knox Co. — Knox County prosecutors obtained multiple convictions against a gang member accused of murdering a man on Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue last year.

Odell Jr. was sentenced to life in prison with possibility of parole after 51 years.

Odell Luther Glass, Jr., 35 was sentenced to life in prison on charges of first degree murder in the 2017 slaying of Michael Nolan.

The trial lasted four days, during which time prosecutors relayed what happened on January 2, 2017 to a jury.

They said Glass approached a vehicle owned by the victim, while brandishing a handgun. Glass then opened the car door, entered, and shot Nolan once. His femoral artery was fatally severed, and he died.

Nolan is the third victim of his family lost to gun violence, according to a press release. His nephew and niece were also murdered in different drive-by shootings in 2014 and 2010 respectively. Nolan's wife was also murdered in Clarksville, Tennessee in 1994.

“Gun violence is real, and my office will aggressively prosecute offenders in order to keep this community safe,” said DA Charme Allen.

Total convictions against Glass, Jr., 35, are First Degree Felony Murder, Reckless Homicide, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.

