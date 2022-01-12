Knox Co. launches website on plan to guide two decades of land use and transportation decisions

Advance Knox is in the early stages of preparing a plan that will centralize resources leaders can use to guide decisions as Knox County continues growing.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County is growing, and officials said it is on track for another record-breaking year for building permits. To help future leaders manage that growth, officials are working on Advance Knox.

It's an effort to codify a vision for the future of land use and transportation in the county. Officials said future leaders may be able to use that plan to guide future decisions on the county's land use and transportation needs.

The process began in 2021 when Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs when officials started looking for a consultant to help craft the plan. A consultant team led by Kimley Horn and Planning NEXT was chosen near the end of 2021, according to officials.

They took the next step in the process on Wednesday when they launched the Advance Knox website. That website will house materials, meeting information and plans as the process goes on, according to officials.

An Advance Knox Advisory Committee will also be created to guide the process, according to a release from officials. It will work to make sure the plan represents all Knox County residents. An application to participate in the committee is available online.

They are looking for people who live, work or represent businesses and community organizations in Knox County. Applicants should expect to attend between five and eight meetings that last around 2 hours each. The first meeting is anticipated to take place on Feb. 24, 2022.

“This is a big project and I want it to be successful,” said Mayor Jacobs. “I encourage people to apply to ensure broad community representation and lots of diverse ideas.”

Advance Knox will also look at population growth projections, land availability ad infrastructure conditions across the county. It will also look at the county's transportation network, including an analysis of its safety, capacity and multi-modal access.

Officials said creating the plan is expected to take around 18 months and should be finished near the end of 2023. Starting in early 2022, officials also said community members will have chances to provide input on the plan.