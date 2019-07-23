Knox County commissioners voted to approve an agreement about security officers in Knox County Schools on Monday.

The agreement includes the Board of Education, Knoxville Police and the Sheriff's Office.

County leaders said the agreement clarifies the responsibilities of the three organizations for keeping schools safe in the coming school year.

A tax incentive to spur growth in North Knox County was also on Monday's agenda.

Commissioners voted to approve the plan, which would provide incentives for Grassy Creek, LLC to develop a business park near the Oak Ridge Highway and Schaad Road intersection.

The tax incentive application said the development will include a new grocery store, restaurants and other businesses. Leaders said it's a win for both developers and the community.

"Tax financing allows the county to get a road paid for out of the TIF. That is going to come back to the county and become part of our permanent infrastructure and part of new jobs and tax revenue for our communities," 4th District commissioner Hugh Nystrom said.

The application said construction on the project will begin in September.