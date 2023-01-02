Knox Co. leaders present new Emergency Mobility Equipment Trailer

The new trailer was presented to the Tennessee Federation of Fire Chaplains and will be used by first responders during emergency situations.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, Knox County leaders gathered to unveil a new Emergency Mobility Equipment Trailer, which is stocked with equipment many people use to move around, such as wheelchairs.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said the new trailer would be used for emergency situations and in cases where large amounts of people need to evacuate an area.

She was joined by Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs to cut the rope on the new trailer, along with representatives from the Knoxville-Knox County Emergency Management Agency and the Tennessee Federation of Fire Chaplains.

The trailer was presented to the federation, which would use it in emergency situations alongside first responders.