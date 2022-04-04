Knox Co. Mayor attends family literacy event at Pellissippi College

The goal of the event was to get children excited about reading. Participants had the chance to bring home a free book.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Families packed into Pellissippi State Community College Thursday night for a night filled with reading and family fun, along with Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

They gathered for a family literacy night, meant to help get kids excited about reading about inspire them to read more. The event included games parents could play with their children, a book walk and prizes.

"We know the importance of literacy, we know what these past few years have [done,] unfortunately," said Hope Denny, the program coordinator or childhood education at Pellissippi Community College. "Children have had limited opportunities, one, to engage in a community setting. And two, as it relates to a literary setting."

The event started at 6 p.m. and Mayor Jacobs read to the children who participated.