Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is releasing a memoir before Christmas that's now available for pre-order.

Mayor Glenn Jacobs wrestled in the WWE as Kane for two decades before revealing the man behind the mask and getting into politics.

The memoir, titled 'Mayor Kane: My Life in Wrestling and Liberty,' tells his story behind that career change, and how he 'beat all odds' to become Knox County's mayor after being inspired to pursue a life in politics by Libertarian lawmakers such as Ron and Rand Paul.

"The wrestler-turned-politician hasn't hung up his wrestling boots yet. Politics is a contact sport and Jacobs is using his wrestling skills in that arena," the synopsis reads.

"My character Kane... it was always a character, you know, and you very rarely saw me, Glenn Jacobs, behind that character. This book is a glimpse into Glenn Jacobs, which I think a lot of wrestling fans will enjoy," Jacobs said.

His book will be released Nov. 26 and is available through many retailers like Amazon and Barnes & Noble.