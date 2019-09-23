KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs shared his sweet victory with Knox County Parks and Recreation Monday morning.

Jacobs made a friendly wager on Twitter with the Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger before the Vols game against UT Chattanooga on Sept. 14.

When the Vols won, he received a pallet of MoonPies from Coppinger.

Since one person cannot possibly eat that many MoonPies on their own, he decided to spread the sweetness.

On Monday, he delivered some of the MoonPies to the Knox County Parks and Recreation morning meeting to say thank you for all of their hard work.

The parks and rec team tweeted a big thank you back to Jacobs.