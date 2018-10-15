Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and his alter ego are caught up in international controversy.

Jacobs, A.K.A. Kane, is set to perform in a WWE match in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 2.

The Washington Post reports people are calling on WWE to cancel the event following the nearly two-week disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

WWE told 10News it is monitoring the situation.

A spokesperson for Jacobs gave 10News this statement: “Mayor Jacobs’ commitment to the WWE Crown Jewel event on November 2 has not changed. He understands that WWE is monitoring the situation closely and does not take it lightly. The mayor is looking forward to being present at the WWE Live event in January when they present a $100,000 check to the Knoxville Public Safety Foundation in appreciation for his appearances in the Super Showdown and Crown Jewel events.”

This is the second event in which Jacobs will wrestle, in exchange for WWE's $100,000 donation to a county foundation.

CNBC reports Crown Jewel is WWE's second event in Saudi Arabia, and the first one sold out.

UT political science professor and Global Security Fellow, Howard H. Baker Center for Public Policy Dr. Matt Buehler said he thinks this situation would require more scrutiny if the mayor were involved in diplomacy. Otherwise, he said he believes cultural exchanges are good things.

"The Knox County Mayor acting in his professional capacity, as a professional wrestler, as a sportsman or an entertainer, there is absolutely nothing wrong with him going to Saudi Arabia to participate in a cultural exchange like this," Buehler said.

