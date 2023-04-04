x
Knox Co. Parks and Rec crews remove 'potentially dangerous' playground at Carter Park

Parks and Rec said the playground equipment was showing its age and was beyond repair. Crews will install a new playground at the park in the "near future."
Credit: Knox County Parks and Rec

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County crews removed a "potentially dangerous" playground at Carter Park on Tuesday.

Knox County Parks and Recreation said the playground structure in the East Knox County park was showing its age and beyond repair.

Parks and Rec shared photos of rusted holes in the equipment.

Credit: Knox County Parks and Rec

Parks and Rec said crews will be installing new equipment and a brand-new playground "in the near future."

"We appreciate your patience as we create even more beautiful places to stay and play!" it said.

We are constantly thinking of new ways to protect the children of our community, and to help make our parks a safe place...

