If you owe property taxes in Knox Co., your bill won't arrive until November due to software issues

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Trustee's Office said people who are due to pay property taxes will not receive their bills for this year from the county until November 1 at the earliest due to software issues.

The office said new software issues led to the delay, apologizing for the inconvenience. Roughly two-thirds of property owners in the county will not be affected, though, because their taxes are escrowed and taken care of by banks and mortgage companies.

According to the trustee's office, it began working with a new software vendor roughly two years ago. The software was expected to be up and running by this tax season, but its implementation was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the company's resources and personnel.