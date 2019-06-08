KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County recycling centers will no longer accept glass, starting at the end of August.

WestRock Converting, LLC holds the current contract to for recycling in Knox County, and they were the only bidder when it came time to renew the contract. According to a press release from Knox County, the new bid does not include a glass recycling option.

On July 31, 2019, WestRock formally notified the County’s Solid Waste Division that they would suspend the “receiving, handling and marketing of glass bottles and jars collected at the County’s drop off centers” effective on Sept. 1.

In preparation for that, all County Convenience Centers will stop accepting glass containers for recycling on Aug. 26. Residents should instead place glass in with their regular trash for disposal.

“With this business decision by WestRock to no longer accept the material, Knox County does not have another viable option for recycling glass at this time, so I would encourage other companies with practical glass recycling solutions for the County to come forward,” said Knox County Solid Waste Director Drew Thurman.

These changes do not affect the City of Knoxville’s drop-off locations, which contracts separately for their services.

In order to offer recycling programs, most counties rely on the revenue generated by reselling those materials for reuse. Glass recycling has not generated proceeds for some time, according to the county.

The City of Knoxville stopped accepting glass through its curbside recycling program in 2017, but it can still be dropped off at convenience centers.

“Residents are encouraged to consider reducing the amount of glass they purchase and to reuse materials or find other uses for their recyclables as often as possible,” said Knox County Recycling Coordinator Linnea Boogades. “Glass jars with tight fitting lids can be used to store leftovers and with some creativity and craft supplies, a bottle or jar can become a unique vase or storage container for smaller items.”