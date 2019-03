KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — The Knox County Rescue Dive Team responded to Mabry Hood Road at Webb School Drive for a reported submerged SUV, according to the Knox County Rescue Twitter.

The Knoxville Fire Department busted the window and found no one inside, according to KFD assistant chief Kevin Faddis.

Faddis said the car was spotted by a passerby.

He also said it could be leftover from last week's flooding.