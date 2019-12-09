Knox County kids are once again selling Coupon Books to raise money for their schools.

The books are full of discounts and deals at local businesses and are only $10. This year, $9 from each sale will go to the school of the student who sold it, up from $8 in previous years.

The sales start Friday and run through Sept. 30.

“For more than 30 years, the Coupon Book fundraiser has provided support directly to KCS schools and has helped build a positive culture for Knox County students,” said Superintendent Bob Thomas. “We’re excited to increase the share of money that goes directly to schools, and we’re grateful for everyone that works so hard to support this event.”

For more information, visit the Coupon Book website.