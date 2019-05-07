KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — While most people enjoy being off for the holidays, Knox County 911 executive director Alan Bull said that means extra work for dispatchers.

"The holidays — Fourth of July, New Years, things like that — naturally, you know, lead to more calls," Bull said. "For one reason or another, we have a steady stream of calls coming in."

He said they are busy 365 days a year, but tend to see a spike in calls around the holidays. Tonya Cum, the technology coordinator for Knox County's dispatch center, said calls about fireworks and runaway pets are common.

"We have, unfortunately, a lot of animal control calls where people's animals are afraid of the fireworks so therefore they'll run off," she said. "You'll have the fireworks calls where people are illegally shooting them... they'll shoot them into homes or shoot them at cars, unfortunately we will have some fires due to that."

In total, she said the dispatch center received 2,218 calls from midnight on July 4 to midnight on July 5. She said that was about 465 calls more than the previous Thursday.

The large volume of calls resulted in some Knox County residents being placed into a pending queue momentarily.

"If you call and all of our agents are busy at that time on a call, you're going to get a message it says "You've reached 9-1-1 please stay on the line," Bull said. "That means that you're in our system."

He said it is important that people are patient and do not hang up if they are placed into the pending queue.

"If you hang up and call back, they just put you at the end of the line so you need to stay on the line," he said.

Cum said it is nearly impossible for the dispatch center to avoid having a pending queue at extremely busy times.

"We would have to have one person in the center for every cell phone in Knox County at any given point," she said. "That's just not reasonable."

If you do need to call 9-1-1, knowing your location is critical in order to get help as fast as possible.