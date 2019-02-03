KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Airbnb has activated its Open Homes Program once again Friday to help those displaced by recent flooding.

The Open Homes Program allows hosts to open up their spaces to people whose homes were badly flooded or flood relief workers needing a place to stay.

More than a dozen hosts in the area have opened their homes so far. If you were affected by last weekend's flooding and need a temporary place to stay, you can find more information at this link.

The program will stay active until Monday, March 25.

“Airbnb’s Open Homes Program has been activated to assist residents displaced by and relief workers deployed to respond to the severe weather in Tennessee. Through the program, those in need of temporary accommodations can connect with Open Homes hosts in the area free of charge,” Airbnb said in a release.

The concept began back in 2012 in the wake of Hurricane Sandy. In 2018, the program had also been activated in East Tennessee to help families fleeing Hurricane Florence.