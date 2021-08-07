Knox County and city mayors working on beginning stages for an urgent care and psychiatric facility in North Knoxville

This facility would bridge the gap and restore healthcare to the former St. Mary's Hospital campus.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville and Knox County leaders are working together in a team effort. They are in the preliminary stages working to create an urgent care and psychiatric facility in North Knoxville.

The Mcnabb Center would also play a vital role in the project.

This project would bring back much needed healthcare, located in the former St. Mary's Hospital campus.

McNabb Center's CEO Jerry Vagnier said the campus is the best location for the facility.

"I mean for people to have access to good psychiatric care and good urgent care right in your community can't be any better," Vagnier said.

The McNabb Center would run the psychiatric facility. Both the city and county mayors said mental health is important.

"We are seeing more and more the impact that mental health issues have on our community at large," said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

Knoxville City Mayor Indya Kincannon said mental health should be treated like any other illness.

"Every type of household has those mental health needs like we have physical health needs," Kincannon said.

Jacobs said not only will this facility benefit Knox County, but the surrounding counties as well. He said a majority of the budget will come from the federal government's American Rescue Plan.

."With the federal money, it actually makes it easier for everybody because we can look outside our budget essentially to do this," Jacobs said.

"This needs to be a facility that anybody regardless of their ability to pay can come to," Vagnier said.

Both mayors and the McNabb Center said there's been a gap in the North Knox community since St. Mary's Hospital closed.