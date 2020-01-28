Knox County Schools and several others will be closed for the rest of the week due to illness.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 -- Campbell, Knox and Roane counties announced schools will be closed through Friday.

Hawkins County Schools will be closed specifically on Friday for illness.

Apostolic Christian School in Knoxville will also be closed through Friday due to illness.

According to Knox County Schools, it had to close due to the number of students, staff and substitutes out for illness -- saying classes will resume Monday, Feb. 3. KCS said all sports and events scheduled for Tuesday will go on as planned, but events for the rest of the week have been canceled.

You can see the latest list of closings here.

RELATED: TDH reporting 8 children have died from the flu in Tennessee this season

RELATED: CDC warns flu vaccine does not match the virus hitting children especially hard

RELATED: Too sick for school? Here's how counties decide whether to close schools for illness