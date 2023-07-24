Knox County Commission greenlights park programming

Knox County Parks and Recreation will regulate and offer more workout classes and other outdoor activities through small businesses and nonprofits.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County Parks and Recreation Department voted to approve parks programming, allowing small businesses and nonprofits to offer outdoor activities and more.

The City of Knoxville and The City of Farragut have similar programs in place that allow local workout groups, yoga instructors and sports teams to practice and use park facilities through their respective Parks and Rec programs.

Knox County wanted to expand this program to include other parks in Knox County to regulate programming, better communicate with organizations and advertise events for the community.

Knox County, similar to the City of Knoxville, will require forms and some review from an approval board before programs are approved. Commission members said it is to ensure proper insurance and affordability for the community.

Programs might need an insurance policy and have to pay a small application fee.