Back to a 25-person limit? Knox County Board of Health to discuss limiting gatherings Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Board of Health is set to meet again Wednesday afternoon to discuss more measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 locally, including potentially limiting large groups again.

The BOH is set to meet from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on August 12 and broadcast the meeting publicly via Zoom. Two key items are on the agenda, including reviewing the face covering mandate and discussing a proposal to limit social gatherings to a maximum of 25 people.

The discussion on group limits had been tabled last week because it had info pertaining to schools, which the BOH said fell under the jurisdiction of Knox County Schools. Board member Dr. Patrick O'Brien said he had legal concerns surrounding the original proposal.

The Board of Health meeting will be stream live on the Knox County YouTube channel and Knox County livestream at this link.