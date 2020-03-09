Knox County Board of Health votes 6 - 2 to extend bar curfew for two weeks

The Knox County Board of Health said that they heard anecdotes about bars violating guidelines and may consider further regulations.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Board of Health voted to extend a curfew on bars Wednesday for two more weeks, 6 - 2. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and Dr. Dianna Drake voted against the extension.

Bars will need to continue to close at 10 p.m. in order to reduce the chance for large gatherings and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. They also are required to follow safety guidelines, such as social distancing.

However, board members also discussed some anecdotes they heard about bars violating safety guidelines.

They said that they received reports from employees at establishments allowing brown bagging, that they were violating safety guidelines. Board members said that the employees felt unsafe due to the bars violating guidelines.

“Regulation is a challenge, it’s hard to ensure compliance and requires a lot from our staff and the cooperation of others," Dr. Martha Buchanan said, a board member and director of the Knox County Health Department.

Much of the meeting on Wednesday was spent discussing a proposal to ensure establishments that allow brown bagging also close at 10 p.m. They decided to discuss it more during the next meeting on Sept. 9, after reworking definitions and clarifying policies in the proposal.

"If the behavior you're trying to stop involving alcohol in a particular timeframe, you need to be clear about that," David Sanders said, who works with the board.

At the start of the meeting, the board spoke with the public as members of the Knox County community gave input on the mask mandate and on other aspects of teh COVID-19 pandemic. One person urged the board to reopen public computers at the library, so more people will have internet access.

Donde Plowman, the University of Tennessee Chancellor, also spoke about the university's response to COVID-19. She mentioned that officials are making plans so that Greek-life members can quarantine in-house, after several clusters of cases were linked to fraternities and sororities.

"Students want to be together, and we want them to be together, but we want them to be together in a way that’s safe," she said.

Board members said they want to continue focusing on ensuring compliance with guidelines by educating people about their importance.