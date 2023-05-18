Knox Co. Children's Festival of Reading to bring storybook characters to life with artists and performers

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A festival set for Saturday is meant to ignite a love of reading among children and encourage families to pick up books over the summer.
The Children's Festival of Reading will be at World's Fair Park from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. During the festival, storybook characters like Lyle Crocodile will come to life while artists and performers provide many kinds of entertainment.
Elizabeth Raum, a full-time writer who previously worked as a teacher and librarian, will host an authors and illustrators tent, as well as a signing tent during the festival. Frank Morrison, an illustrator who started as a graffiti artist in New Jersey, will also be at a picture book panel.
Dr. Hazari will don a colorful lab coat and goofy goggles to present different kinds of experiments at the science and discovery tent. There will also be a storytellers' tent and a music tent, each with its own schedule of events.
The festival will also give children a chance to join the Summer Library Club, which encourages reading while students are out of school through different rewards. They can include a skate session at the Change Center, TaeKwonDo classes, meals and treats, as well as a free game of bowling.
As part of the "Feel the Beat Summer Challenge," students can return to a library after reading for 36 hours to claim their prize.
The festival is expected to go on, rain or shine. Food vendors will be there, and organizers said all activities and performances will be free.