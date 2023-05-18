Knox Co. Children's Festival of Reading to bring storybook characters to life with artists and performers

The festival will be at World's Fair Park on Saturday, from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A festival set for Saturday is meant to ignite a love of reading among children and encourage families to pick up books over the summer.

The Children's Festival of Reading will be at World's Fair Park from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. During the festival, storybook characters like Lyle Crocodile will come to life while artists and performers provide many kinds of entertainment.

Elizabeth Raum, a full-time writer who previously worked as a teacher and librarian, will host an authors and illustrators tent, as well as a signing tent during the festival. Frank Morrison, an illustrator who started as a graffiti artist in New Jersey, will also be at a picture book panel.

Dr. Hazari will don a colorful lab coat and goofy goggles to present different kinds of experiments at the science and discovery tent. There will also be a storytellers' tent and a music tent, each with its own schedule of events.

The festival will also give children a chance to join the Summer Library Club, which encourages reading while students are out of school through different rewards. They can include a skate session at the Change Center, TaeKwonDo classes, meals and treats, as well as a free game of bowling.

As part of the "Feel the Beat Summer Challenge," students can return to a library after reading for 36 hours to claim their prize.