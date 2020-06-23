Knox County Commission approves TVA towers lease

That means TVA, UT and Knox County Schools will be together in the same space.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee will soon be leasing the top six floors of the TVA East Tower in downtown Knoxville.

Knox County commissioners approved the deal Monday night.

That means TVA, UT and Knox County Schools will be together in the same space.

Talks about this move have been going on for almost three years now, and it's one Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs supports.

"I think it's a great move it creates lotta synergy, we'll have Knox County schools in the East Tower along with the University of Tennessee system, and of course, it's a TVA property, I think you have three very important organizations that are gonna be able to work together and create lotta synergy which is tremendous for a region," Jacobs said.