Knox Co. Commission to consider resolutions on short-term rentals, request for more mental health resources

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Commission is expected to meet on Aug. 28 for a regular meeting, where commissioners are expected to vote on several resolutions.

On the agenda is a resolution that would formally ask state lawmakers to provide more resources Knox County leaders can use to improve mental health care. They are also expected to consider a resolution that would take a step towards changing policies surrounding short-term rentals in the area, such as Airbnb listings.

They will also take a step allowing the Knox County Sheriff's Office to apply for funding to put at least one full-time school resource officer in each public school and public charter school. They will also consider a resolution approving an interlocal agreement with Knoxville leaders to form the Knoxville-Knox County Office of Housing Stability.

More information about the different resolutions on the agenda for Monday is available below.

Knox County leaders will consider a resolution that would formally implore the Knox County delegation of the Tennessee General Assembly to provide more resources for mental health in the Knoxville area.

The resolution said the Knox County Sheriff's Office transported 253 people, as well as 51 from Knox County custody, who were experiencing a mental health crisis to a state facility in Chattanooga in the fiscal year 2023.

It also says joint workshops reinforced that Knoxville and Knox County residents face mental health, substance abuse and behavioral health challenges. Recently, city and county leaders met to discuss a report about ways to help people with mental health issues who go through the criminal justice system. The report found the area needed more resources to provide mental health support.

Recently, a county commissioner also asked state lawmakers to move $20 million in transportation funds set aside for a pedestrian bridge toward the construction of a mental health facility in Knox County. State lawmakers said it was unlikely those funds would be moved.

Knoxville leaders previously approved a similar resolution asking state lawmakers for resources they could use to improve community members' mental health.

Knox County leaders will take a step towards changing policies surrounding short-term rentals, like Airbnb listings, in the area on Monday.

They will consider a resolution that asks the Knoxville-Knox County Planning Commission to work with the Knox County Codes Administrator to make recommendations on amendments to the county's zoning rules regarding short-term rentals.

The resolution says the Knox County Zoning Ordinance does not currently provide regulations on short-term rentals. It also says that the Knox County Commission determined that regulating those kinds of properties is "necessary in order to protect the health, safety and welfare of the public."

Recently, neighbors in East Knox County said they were concerned after a large party was held at an Airbnb in early July. They said the home that hosted the party was at the end of a mile-long gravel driveway connecting several residences, and several partygoers' cars were stuck on the driveway, causing them to walk around the area.

The Knox County Commission will consider a resolution that approves a Memorandum of Understanding between Knox County, the Knox County Sheriff's Office and Knox County Schools. It would allow KCSO to apply for Tennessee's Statewide Resource Officer Program.

That program is meant to provide funding for a full-time school resource officer in each public school and public charter school across the state.

The memorandum requires KCS to provide SROs with a climate-controlled and lighted office large enough to accommodate a desk, two chairs, a gun safe and a lockable file cabinet near their school's main office. They also need to provide a landline phone, access to a computer and secretarial assistance for SROs.

SROs will also need "untethered access" to school facilities.

SROs will need to be POST-certified, and a sworn officer. It also says SROs should not only be chosen based on qualifications but also on "a genuine desire to work with youth."

They will receive 40 hours of specialized training provided by the Department of Justice, the National Association of School Resource Offices, the Tennessee Association of School Resource Officers or the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training within a year of being hired or assigned to a school.

They will also need to attend 16 hours per year of training specific to their duties, in addition to the required 24 hours of POST-certified training that's already annually required.

The memorandum would continue until June 30, 2024.

The Knox County Commission will also consider a resolution approving an official interlocal agreement between the county and the City of Knoxville to formally establish the Knoxville-Knox County Office of Housing Stability.

A similar resolution previously passed by Knoxville City Council says on March 24, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs executed a memorandum of understanding allowing the creation of the office. It was established with staff from both governments.

Knoxville's budget to support the interlocal agreement would be $110,000 for the fiscal year 2024.

The interlocal agreement says members of the Board of Directors would not be compensated, and it would be made up of nine members. Three would be appointed by the Knoxville Mayor and three would be appointed by the Knox County Mayor. The Knoxville-Knox County Homeless Coalition will appoint two members, including at least one person with a lived experience of homelessness within five years of being appointed.

"The Executive Director of the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee or their designee shall be an ex-officio member of the Board as the direct recipient of regional Community Service Block Grant funding. All members, including the ex-officio member, are voting members," the interlocal agreement said.