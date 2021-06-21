Knox County Commission considering adopting a new 'civility code' for meetings

The code would ask both commissioners and community members to "refrain from behavior that threatens or attempts to disrupt meetings."

The commission is considering adopting a "Civility Code" that would ask both commissioners and community members to "refrain from behavior that threatens or attempts to disrupt meetings."

It also asks meeting participants not to harm anyone or damage anything, as well as not to use offensive language and gestures.

"I don't think it's very good for a leader to lose their cool in front of constituents. I think what you have to have is somebody who respects others no matter what their view is, and I think we've lost that," Seventh District Commissioner Charles Busler said.