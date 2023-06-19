Knox Co. Commission to consider resolution that supports restoring 'Kuwohi' name to GSMNP mountain

The commission will also consider a proposal that changes funding for a Knoxville-Knox County CAC program and adds a member to the Planning Commission.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Commission is expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss several resolutions. Many are routine agreements with contractors or county programs, allocating funds for different services or projects.

However, one resolution would pledge symbolic support to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians as they petition the federal government to restore the name "Kuwohi" to a mountain in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Another would confirm Katie Overton's nomination to the Knoxville-Knox County Planning Commission.

To read more about some of the resolutions on the agenda, keep reading below.

A symbolic resolution would pledge support to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians as they ask the federal government to restore the name "Kuwohi" to a spot in the Great Smoky Mountains.

Currently, the federal government named the mountain "Clingmans Dome." It's named after Thomas Clingman, a U.S. Senator who represented North Carolina and who had no significant ties to the Cherokee people, according to a resolution from the tribe.

He is known for arguing that slavery should be maintained in the days leading up to the Civil War. He ended up fighting against the U.S. as a Confederate general but was given amnesty after the war.

Before a European-born geographer surveyed the mountain and renamed it in 1859, the tribe said Clingmans Dome was called "Kuwahi," which means "mulberry place." The mountain holds special significance for the tribe.

The tribe started the process of asking for the mountain's original name to be restored in July 2022, and the federal government is expected to consider local support as one factor in whether to allow the name to be restored.

Eight of the Knoxville-Knox County Planning Commission's members are nominated by the Knox County Mayor, according to the resolution. This resolution would confirm Katie Overton to serve a four-year term on the commission starting July 1.

She would succeed Jeffrey Roth, according to the resolution. She would serve on the commission until at least June 30, 2027.

According to her resume, she works as an associate attorney at Kramer Rayson LLP, where she focuses on civil litigation in areas of business-related disputes in employment, as well as in taxation and estates. She also advises and trains employers from various industries on state and federal employment laws.

Part of her job also includes counseling local governments and municipalities on issues like records requests, public utilities, land use and zoning. She graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Law in 2021, and from UTK in 2017 with an accounting degree.

The Knox County Commission will also consider a resolution that effectively moves funds Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee's Project Heart program to a new program.

The Project Heart program used COVID-19 relief funds to install fall prevention equipment or modifications in the homes of people at least 60 years old or older. The Knoxville-Knox County CAC and the commission signed an agreement to create the program on May 27, 2022. It was given $82,150 in funding.

Around that time, they also signed an agreement to create the Senior Health program, which was given $567,850 in funding. That program provided a broad variety of services, such as elder abuse support, medical access, digital engagement and support for caregivers.

The funding from Project Heart would be moved to the Senior Health program so the Knoxville-Knox County CAC could provide weatherization home improvements for low-income and moderate-income senior homeowners. It would still be federally funded, and the Knoxville-Knox County CAC would be expected to provide at least 15 people with weatherization services.

It would also replace the digital engagement services from the Senior Health program's original scope.

The Knox County Beer Board is also expected to discuss and possibly take action on El Tequila Bar and Grill. They will discuss concerns about incidents inside and outside of that Halls business.

On May 7, law enforcement was called about a large fight and gunshots in El Tequila's parking lot. First responders have received more than 50 calls for service there since April 2022, according to records.

The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission is also investigating the restaurant.