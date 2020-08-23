Knox County Commission meeting moved online after 3 commissioners told to stay home by KCHD

The board chairman says he made the decision to ensure Knox County citizens can still address the board via zoom.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — This Mondays Knox County Commission will be held via zoom, according to the Chairman, Hugh Nystrom.

The move comes after three commissioners were told to stay home by the Knox County Health Department.

"This afternoon, I was informed that three of our County Commissioners have been asked by the Knox County Health Department to stay at home as a safety measure related to COVID-19," Nystrom said.

Nystrom never says which commissioners were told to stay home.

The board could meet without those commissioners there, but "by changing this meeting to a virtual format, the commissioners mentioned above will be able to participate in the meeting and continue to represent their constituents so that their voices are heard," Nystrom said in his statement.

For anyone wanting to participate in the meeting, you can stream it here.

If you want to send questions or comments to the commission, Nystrom says to email them to commission@knoxcounty.org. All emails must be sent before 3:00 p.m. Monday, August 24.