KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Commission passed a resolution recommending Knox County Schools to install new radio technology.

According to Commission documents, the resolution recommends the school district to install Bi-Directional Amplifiers. During the meeting, Commissioner Justin Biggs explained BDAs amplify radio signal in and out of a building.

Biggs said things like weather-proofing on windows, insulation, and metal building frames can block radio signal. The BDAs would help security personnel communicate with authorities during emergency situations.

According to commission documents, the resolution said schools should install the BDAs in schools that will be built in the future and schools already built.

The resolution also states the Knox County Schools should evaluate each school's radio communications, according to documents. All the school that don't meet compliance for radio communication would have BDAs installed.

Finally, the resolution asks for Knox County Schools to present the County Commission with progress reports of their findings to the Commission.

The Knox County Commission passed the resolution unanimously.

The price of installing the BDAs is based on square footage, so it's hard to pinpoint how much it would cast, according to Biggs.

During the meeting, he acknowledged that the County Commission could not force Knox County Schools to do anything, but he said it is a matter of public safety. Biggs went further to say it is not a want, but a need.

This resolution was introduced just before three more schools will be built in the Knox County School system.

In addition, the resolution was introduced after a recent incident at Powell High School where electrical noises were mistaken as gunfire.

Crews were working on the school's air conditioning unit, and there were several interruptions in power. School security personnel placed the school on hard lock down.

Faulty radio communication could have been a factor in that situation. Communications Director for the Knox County Sheriff's Office Kimberly Glenn says Sheriff Tom Spangler isn't aware of any issues on the day of the incident at Powell High School.

She also says that's not to say there weren't any. Glenn also say the Knox County Sheriff's Office is aware there are some issues with radio communications within some of the older schools in Knox County.

