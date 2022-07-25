Knox County Commission ponders changing appeals process for development plans

Mayor Glenn Jacobs and Commissioner Randy Smith proposed changed the ordinance this spring.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Commission is set Monday night to consider changing the options citizens have to appeal planning commission decisions for development plans.

People unhappy with how the Knoxville-Knox County Planning handles a "use on review" development plan such as a subdivision plan have been able to ask the Board of Zoning Appeals to step in. Proponents including former BZA members say while it isn't used often it's a useful option for the public.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and Commissioner Randy Smith earlier this year approached commission about halting that option and directing residents to file an appeal directly with a judge. A proposed ordinance reflecting the Jacobs pitch was prepared for commission, but it's now been changed.

Jacobs told commissioners in May he thought the move would streamline and speed up appeals at a time when the county is facing a housing inventory shortage. The county needs more rooftops -- quickly, he said.

Opponents say the BZA means of appeal gives citizens one more way to express their voice.