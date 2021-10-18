Knox County considering adding a new behavioral health center at the old St. Mary's Hospital campus

Mayor Jacobs proposed the project during Monday's county work session, saying it would help serve a critical need within the community.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — As work continues to rework the old St. Mary's Hospital site in North Knoxville into the new home of the Knoxville Police and Fire departments, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is proposing adding a new behavioral health crisis center there.

Jacobs proposed the project during Monday's county work session, saying it would help serve a critical need within the community and help local hospitals provide better care to people going through a behavioral health crisis.

If approved, the city of Knoxville said it would take about two years before it would be able to open the facility.

The health center would be located near the new Knoxville safety complex, which will serve as the combined headquarters for KPD and KFD, as well as city court, pension and backup E-911.