Knox County sued by two women saying they were illegally fired by court clerk due to their age

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Two women filed lawsuits against Knox County on July 25, saying they illegally lost their government jobs in August 2020.

In the lawsuit they said that they were fired a few months after Mike Hammond, the Knox County Criminal Court Clerk, announced some eligible employees could take time off or work remotely to stay safe during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees over 60 years old, or who had medical conditions, were eligible for it.

Kathy Diane Lewis, 63, said she told Hammond that she was considered to be at high risk for severe illness in March, soon after his announcement. According to the lawsuit, Hammond responded by telling her to "go home." She took 4 weeks of leave and she was told to return at the end of April 2020.

The lawsuit said she had not requested to take a leave from work before then.

It said she returned to work on April 21, 2020. Around six days later she was called into the conference room and was told she was one of three employees from the Fourth Circuit Court Clerk's office who would be furloughed starting May 9, 2020.

She was told she could return to work on July 6, 2020, according to the lawsuit. It also says that when asked, Hammond told her personally that she would return to work on that day. He also said that he tried to choose employees who would "financially benefit from furlough the most."

"Hammond then assured Plaintiff that she would make more money on furlough than Plaintiff would make if she were working in the Fourth Circuit Court Clerk's office," the lawsuit said.

On June 12, 2020, the lawsuit said she received a letter from Hammond saying her furlough would be extended until July 31, 2020. Three days before then, Lewis said she received a call from Hammond telling her that the position was cut and her employment was terminated.

Hammond said the position was cut "due to a lack of revenue," according to the lawsuit, and he said that it would not be filled by another person.

"During the telephone call with Hammond on July 28, 2020, after being told of her termination, Plaintiff was distraught by the news of her termination and began crying," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit says Lewis previously trained around five new hires to work at the front counter, and the majority were hired. It says they were significantly younger than her, and Hammond started hiring younger women, "some of whom Hammond had become acquainted with at local bars and entertainment establishments."

The lawsuit said that after a short period of time, the new hires received promotions and pay raises. It says Lewis was not given a chance to get her position back before Hammond hired the new employees.

In her lawsuit, Lewis asked for up $300,000 in back wages and an equal amount in damages, as well as up to $500,000 in punitive damages. She also asks for an award of up to $300,000 for front pay compensation.

Another woman sued Knox County also alleging age discrimination — Christine Dumais, 64. She worked as the criminal evidence exhibits clerk in the same office. She also said that in March 2020, when Hammond announced the COVID-19 precautions, she was not given the chance to work remotely.

However, her lawsuit said younger employees could work from home.

She also told Hammond that she was at high risk of severe illness and was told to take the COVID-19 leave, and in April 2020 she was also furloughed. It would also be extended until July 31, 2020, before she received a call on the same day as Lewis, telling her that the position was cut and her employment was terminated.

"Defendant illegally singled out Plaintiff and these other Knox County Fourth Circuit and Criminal Court employees because of their ages (“60 or older”) and medical conditions, which were either serious medical conditions or perceived as disabilities," the lawsuit says.