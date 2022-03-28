Knox County Criminal Court Judge Kyle Hixson appointed to appellate bench

Hixson, a Cumberland County native, was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee.

After a little more than two years on the trial court bench, Knox County Criminal Court Judge Kyle Hixson is moving on up.

Gov. Bill Lee's office announced Monday afternoon that Lee was tapping Hixson, a Cumberland County native and former Knox County prosecutor, to take a seat on the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals.

The appointment must be approved by the General Assembly, and it takes effect Sept. 1.

Not yet 40, Hixson was appointed by Lee in January 2020 to fill the seat of the retiring Criminal Court Judge Bob McGee.

Now he'll be part of a group of men and women who review cases appealed from the trial court level in the eastern part of the state.

Lee had two openings to fill in the Eastern Division. He also tapped Judge Tom Greenholtz of Hamilton County, as expected.

Before his appointment and eventual election to the Knox County bench, Hixson was a prosecutor under District Attorney General Randy Nichols and then District Attorney General Charme Allen.

He got his bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee and his law degree from the University of Tennessee College of Law.

Hixson and Greenholtz will replace Judge Norma McGee Ogle and D. Kelly Thomas Jr.