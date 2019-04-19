KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County dive teams are searching for a man that disappeared Thursday afternoon in the Concord area.

Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro said crews were called out to 11600 South Northshore Drive at the Concord Yacht Club Thursday night.

According to Knox County deputies, the missing man told his wife he was going to clean his boat, but hadn't been heard from since early Thursday afternoon.

When the wife went to check on him, she told authorities she found his belongings on the dock near his boat but could not find him.

Crews with the Knoxville Volunteer Emergency Rescue Squad Dive Team are searching the water in that area tonight, but have yet to find the man. An Air Watch helicopter is assisting in the search.

This story is developing.