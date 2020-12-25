Knox County E911 seeing 'unexpected outages'

If you're in Knoxville or the county and can't get through, call 865-215-1179 in emergency situations.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Knox County E911 warned Friday afternoon some people calling the 911 center may be having trouble getting calls in. The Tennessee Department of Health also warned that outages were reported across Tennessee.

"We are experiencing unexpected outages with our 911 lines," the Know County network tweeted.

If you're in Knoxville or the county and can't get through, call 865-215-1179 in emergency situations.

Other 911 centers in Middle Tennessee also reported that their lines were down but it wasn't clear if the problem was related. The Franklin Police Department, Williamson County Emergency Management Agency and Mt. Juliet Police Department reported issues.

Also, the Associated Press reported Friday afternoon that flights out of the Nashville airport had been halted because of telecommunications issues. The problems were related to Friday morning's bomb blast in front of the iconic AT&T Building in downtown Nashville.