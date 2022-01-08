Knox County early-voting turnout down compared to busy 2018; Election Day is Thursday

This year's ballot is long but lacks many of the competitive races that drew voters four years ago.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Early voting in Knox County this year slipped by about 11,000 votes compared with 2018, a contest that saw a much livelier ballot.

According to the Knox County Election Commission, 31,564 people cast early votes during the 10-day period that ended Saturday. That compares with more than 42,500 people who voted early in July 2018, figures show.

Combining day-of turnout with early and absentee turnout, 81,195 Knox Countians cast votes in August 2018.

The 2018 ballot included a very competitive GOP primary for Tennessee governor and a duel between Glenn Jacobs, a Republican, and Linda Haney, a Democrat, to be the next Knox County mayor.

Chris Davis, county elections administrator, said he's expecting an overall turnout, combining early and absentee plus day-of voting, of somewhere around 57,000 to 60,000 votes.

About 292,000 people are eligible to vote in Knox County.

Election Day is Thursday, Aug. 4. Polls are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In 2018, Republicans Bill Lee, Diane Black, Randy Boyd, and Beth Harwell faced each other in the gubernatorial primary. Several of them spent heavily in the run-up to the election. Lee went on to win the governor's race in November.

Another draw in 2018: Democrat Phil Bredesen and Republican Marsha Blackburn appeared on the ballot for their respective parties in a federal primary for an open U.S. Senate seat.

This year's ballot is heavy on local races, light on matches for federal office and relatively light for state offices.