East TN emergency response agencies to conduct exercises through July 13 at Knox Co. locations

Emergency management personnel in Knox County, Blount County, Sevier County and Hamblen County are expected to participate in the exercise.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Emergency management personnel in counties across East Tennessee are getting together for an emergency exercise on July 12 and July 13.

According to a release from the Knox County Sheriff's Office, personnel from Knox County, Blount County, Sevier County and Hamblen County were participating in the exercise. They said it started at around 8 a.m. on July 12 and would last until around 2:30 p.m. on July 13.

The release also said people may notice emergency equipment and personnel in the community as they participate in the exercise. Agencies joining the exercise include American Medical Response, the Karns Fire Department, KCSO, the Knoxville Fire Department, the Knoxville Police Department, Rural Metro and the University of Tennessee Police Department.

The exercises are expected to be at different locations in Knox County including the UT RecSports Complex, the Knox County Northwest Sportspark, the KPD Training Center and Rural Metro's HAZMAT Station.

According to a spokesperson from KCSO, the exercise came after a year of planning across all four counties. It is meant to test how well emergency management personnel can conduct operations in the case of a "large-scale, multi-jurisdictional event." It will test how well the agencies work together, according to the release.