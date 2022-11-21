Knox Co. family hopes TN Supreme Court ruling means their son will get out of prison soon

Almeer Nance was convicted of murder in 1996, and sentenced to life in prison. In Tennessee, that means serving a mandatory 51 years.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Almeer Nance's family said they hope a Tennessee Supreme Court ruling means he will get out of prison, soon.

The state's high court ruled Friday that life sentences for juveniles convicted of homicide are cruel and unusual. People convicted of crimes as juveniles should be eligible for parole after 25 to 36 years, the court said.

In 1996, Nance was convicted of murder, even though he wasn't the one who pulled the trigger. So far, Nance has served 26 years in prison.

"They deserve a chance to live," said Vickie Woodard, Nance's mom. "One mistake shouldn't take their life."

Now, in his early 40s, Nance's mom said he's an example inmate. He's graduated with college degrees, twice. For his last degree, he graduated cum laude, an achievement in his family.

"He is the first one in my family to be locked up and the first one in my family to graduate college," said Woodard.

Now, because of the court's ruling, Woodard hopes her son will have the chance to help society.

"Society may say throw those guys away, but I don't have to feel that way about myself, right?" Nance asked, in an Al Jazeera documentary.

Woodard said her son would like to help teenagers, so they don't end up in situations like his.

"After 26 years in prison, that's all he's got on his mind," Woodard said. "Helping teenagers. That's the kind of person he is."