KCSO investigating after hit-and-crash left homeless man dead on Clinton Highway in May

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday they were investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that led to the death of a Knox County man.
They said the man's body was found on May 15 lying off the roadway on Clinton Highway, near the Anderson County line. They said the man's body was taken by ambulance to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for examination.
KCSO said authorities learned there he had been hit by a vehicle, which led to his death. They said the victim was identified as Millard Dean Willis, and they said he was homeless when a vehicle fatally hit him.
The Knox County Sheriff's Office said anyone with information about the crash or information about any possible suspects should call Detective Lynam at 865-215-2243. They said callers can stay anonymous.