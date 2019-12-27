KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two local women aren't fighting their battles with breast cancer alone.

Rural metro Fire Captain Mike Robinson, Jr. has sold Breast Cancer Awareness tee shirts to local fire crews for several years. Since 2014, he's saved the proceeds for a good cause -- and now, he's found two.

Those causes are close to home: two local firefighters' loved ones are fighting breast cancer. A Rural Metro firefighter's wife and a City of Knoxville firefighter's wife are both dealing with the disease.

Robinson told a Rural Metro spokesperson that he wanted the fundraiser's theme to be "Firefighters helping firefighters."

"We are all one family," the spokesperson said.

One of the women, Terra Asbury, said she was overwhelmed by the gift.

"It means a lot that our husbands work for such a great company, and being firefighters and being family no matter if you work for Rural Metro or if you work for the city," Asbury told 10News. "Just to be a family, and having the wives be part of the family too."

Robinson plans to keep making the shirts in the future in hopes of helping more families.

According to online-based nonprofit Breastcancer.org, 1 in 8 U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer. As of January 2019, more than 3.1 million U.S. women have a history of breast cancer.

