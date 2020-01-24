Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said it's back to the drawing board for the county's growth plan.

Farragut's Board of Mayor and Alderman did not pass the plan at a meeting last night. It torpedoed a growth strategy already passed by Knox County and the city of Knoxville calling for opening rural areas to more development.

Mayor Jacobs said the no-vote could delay other county plans in the future.

"We would like to get a master transportation plan done and the general plan. That's probably going to be a two-year process. The faster we can get to that, the better. We can't do that until we have this growth plan in place," Jacobs said.

Jacobs said the next step is for the County Growth Committee in charge of that plan to reconvene and look at it again.