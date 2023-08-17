Knox County Parks & Rec to host second annual glow party

Friday, Aug.18, Ball Camp Park will light up for the second annual Glow Party.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Parks & Recreation is hosting its second annual glow party on Friday, Aug. 18.

The event will take place at Ball Camp Park located at 8734 Ball Camp Pike from 8:30 - 10:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public including families, teens, and young adults.

“Recreation is about more than green space,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “We are thrilled to see our Parks & Recreation staff finding unique ways to bring people into our incredible parks.”

Families are encouraged to wear bright, fluorescent colors and comfortable clothing that can get messy. Alcohol is not permitted at this event.

“These events are about togetherness,” said the Parks & Recreation Senior Director Joe Mack. “We are working hard to create new experiences that highlight the best of what these parks and their neighborhoods have to offer through creative, non-traditional social experiences.”

For more information, visit the Parks & Recreation website or follow the department on social media.