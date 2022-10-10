Knox County workers close to finishing safety improvements for Halls intersection

Crews added a traffic signal, sidewalks and pedestrian crosswalks at the intersection of Ledgerwood Road and Maynardville Pike.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An intersection near Halls High School will soon be safer for pedestrians and drivers, once crews are done finalizing safety improvements there.

They said they installed a traffic signal, several hundred feet of sidewalks and pedestrian crosswalks at the intersection of Ledgerwood Road and Maynardville Pike in northern Knox County. On Monday the Office of the Knox County Mayor said crews were putting the final touches on the project.

"This is a great project where we were able to kill two birds with one stone," said Jim Snowden, the Director of Engineering and Public Works. "This signal will make it much safer for people driving through here as well as pedestrians."

They said Ledgerwood Road can be used to access the rear entrance of Halls High School and residential areas. The new traffic signal is meant to improve traffic flow in the area and prevent drivers from having to turn through several lanes of oncoming cars on Maynardville Pike.

“In the past, there have been a lot of bad car crashes in this area. There were also some near misses with pedestrians. Kids were having to walk [on Ledgerwood Road] in the ditch line and cross the road where there really wasn’t a crosswalk,” said Snowden. “Now you’ll be able to press a button, it’ll stop traffic, and safely cross this road without the fear of getting struck by a vehicle.”