KNOX COUNTY — The Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility in Knox County is over capacity by more than 115 people as the Knox County Sheriff's Office faces challenges stemming from the overcrowding.

The facility was built to hold 1,036 people. On Wednesday morning, 1,155 were incarcerated at the jail.

"We do need to expand and that’s what we’re talking about, expanding and adding on to our facility," said Sheriff Tom Spangler. "How quick does that need to happen? It may not be something as immediate as tomorrow but it's something in our near future."

The population inside the Knox County jail is growing at a rate of 8% every year. Factors like the opioid epidemic and the mental health crisis contribute to the need to expand.

Wednesday, Sheriff Spangler made his case to County Commissioners to expand the jail. He hosted a tour for the commissioners to see firsthand the challenges his deputies face every day.

"Our officers do a tremendous job every single day. They’re facing a multitude of individuals who don’t like them very much," said Chief Purvis with the Knox County Sheriff's Office. "The staff here, they go into these pods, they manage them with nothing but their mind and basically that’s it. Their verbal communication."

The inmates far outnumber the space available for them inside the jail. Many are housed three to a cell, with some sleeping on makeshift beds on the floor.

"This is a 48 bed built facility pod. It’s been double bunked up to 72 to meet the standards we can get," said Chief Buhl with the Knox County Sheriff's Office, speaking about one of the women's pods. "You've got 98 today, so you’ve got a fair amount of people right there, almost 15, 20, on the floor."

Earlier this year in this same pod, a correctional officer was attacked by an inmate and sent to the hospital.

Sheriff Spangler says around 80% of the jails around the country are at 100% capacity or more.

Every day is a challenge for the deputies to do their best with what they have.

"It’s very, very tough. These individuals are dealing with individuals that society has confined through the court system," said Chief Purvis. "Right now our biggest need is more space, more bedding for our inmate population."

The Knox County Sheriff's Office is hiring correctional officer. You can apply here.

