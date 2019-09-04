KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A veteran Knox County General Sessions Court judge is recovering at home after falling ill April 3 in the courtroom, requiring treatment with a defibrillator.

Geoff Emery went home April 6 from an area hospital, according to office administrator Donna Corbitt. He didn't have a heart attack but did require the use of a defibrillator, she said.

A defibrillator can deliver a dose of electricity to the heart, essentially resetting the heart beat if it becomes abnormal or stops.

Corbitt said Emery fell ill at the end of court in the City County Building; the public was not present.

He's expected to be out "for a while," she said.

Emery, a Republican, was appointed to the bench in 1986 and has won retention at the polls ever since.