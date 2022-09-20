Advance Knox announces second round of community input sessions

Advance Knox is an effort to create a specific and solid vision to guide the county's growth over the next 20 years.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Advance Knox, an integrated land-use and transportation plan based on research and community input, has announced the second round of community sessions.

Three in-person events are scheduled to present scenarios and strategies based on data analyzed by the project team, as well as input gathered earlier this spring.

The events are:

Sunday, Oct.2 at New Hopewell Elementary School from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 3 at Gresham Middle School from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Cedar Bluff Middle School from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Advance Knox is an effort to create a specific and solid vision to guide the county's growth over the next 20 years. The reports and plans gathered during this effort can be used to guide commissioners on any issues that arise during that time, ranging from zoning decisions to county policies.

If you can't make any of the in-person events, there is a virtual participation event at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 5. You can register here for that event.

Scenario information and opportunities to provide input online will be available on the Advance Knox website after the in-person events conclude.

“This is an exciting part of the process that will help us maintain our hometown charm and ensure our community is a place where everyone, especially young people starting out, can afford to live,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. "I’m looking forward to getting feedback from the community on these scenarios.”