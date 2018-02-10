East Tennessee paid tribute to a homegrown veteran Tuesday.

Lieutenant Charles 'Chip' Pilkington Jr. graduated from Bearden High in the 60s and later from the University of Tennessee.

He served in Vietnam and gave his life to save men at his outpost.

To recognize his sacrifice, Knox County and the East Tennessee Military Affairs Council dedicated a bridge in West Knox County to Pilkington.

"It's just pretty amazing that after 49 years, the county and the state saw fit to honor my brother with a bridge in his memory," Maj. Leonard B. Pilkington said. "You know, just after all this time, it's still awesome."

He said his older brother is still his hero and guides his decisions.

