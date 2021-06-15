Knox County leaders explore difficulties former inmates face while reentering society

Former inmate Josh Smith led Knox County leaders and community members through a simulation exploring the challenges of re-entry.

CLINTON, Tennessee — Before leaders can effectively do their job, many believe they need to understand the unique struggles some people face. So, a former prison inmate walked Knox County leaders through an interactive simulation of the criminal justice re-entry process.

Josh Smith spent five years in prison on drug charges and was pardoned by former President Donald Trump in January. Even with his pardon, Smith said it is difficult for him to re-enter society a as former felon.

"My wife picked me up and literally drove me around for three days to beg for a $6 an hour job," Smith said. "All the while no one wanted to hire someone who had had a felony on their background."

Smith said it's difficult for felons to get housing and transportation, in addition to employment.

He showed Knox County leaders, most of whom had never been to prison, the first major hurdle for former inmates: having three forms of government-issued ID. Those are required for most jobs and housing applications. After long stays in prison, many documents may be expired or lost.

Out of the four largest counties in Tennessee, Knox County has the highest recidivism rate at more than 40 percent.

"We have to make our mind up as a community, you know, where does where does retribution stop and rehabilitation begin?" said Tony Parker, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Corrections. "The opportunity is there for people in different communities of the state to pick up on some of these things that we know are working and implement them at the local level."

Among the leaders in attendance were Knoxville's Chief of Police, the Knox County Sheriff, Knox County Attorney General and several county commissioners. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is also expected to attend.

The re-entry simulation was organized by the 4th Purpose Foundation, the Tennessee Department of Correction and the Knoxville Chamber of Commerce.